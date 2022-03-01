Search here...
Qualcomm presents technology that improves 5G speed and audio quality

By: Brian Adam

Today I will upload to YouTube the video of Hall 3 of the MWC, where you can see the huge Qualcomm stand showing a large part of the products and services they offer in the business world.

But it was not only an exhibition of power, they also announced news, and the Snapdragon X70 5G was the most striking.

It is a radio frequency system thanks to which they will be able to use AI to maximize the coverage and speed of 5G, a new technology that should improve 5G connectivity and wireless audio in many scenarios.

The idea is that this solution will reach the next generation of high-end Android phones and headphones from June 2022, this year, so that by Christmas we will have faster mobile phones with better quality in audio transmission.

The AI ​​processor helps maximize the 5G signal for better coverage, which is very important in mmWave signals. The objective is to improve communication in stadiums and blocks of flats.

mmWave signals have the problem of not being able to travel from outside to inside, but where there is no mmWave signal, the new AI processor should also increase coverage and speeds below 6GHz.

When it comes to audio enhancement, they’ll use a platform called Snapdragon Sound, with support for wireless headphones for 16-bit “CD-quality” lossless audio over Bluetooth.

For gamers, they promise a 68 ms latency mode, 25% lower than current Qualcomm technology.

In addition to these improvements, they indicate that we will be able to record in stereo through a pair of headphones, and that they will improve the ability to reduce background noise.

Previous articleTikTok announces the arrival of videos up to 10 minutes
