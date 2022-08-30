Qualcomm prepares the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 to boost cheap mobiles

- Advertisement -

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will be the new SoC that Qualcomm is developing to improve the efficiency and performance of entry-level mobile phonesas we read in a leaked spec sheet by Evan Blass.

The high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 marked a change in the nomenclature, performance level, and power efficiency of Qualcomm’s mobile chipsets. The same approach was used for the mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and now the manufacturer has a new release in the works.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, specifications

The new SoC will be a completely new development manufactured in 4 nanometer production processes. It will have a Kryo CPU with a working frequency of 2.2 GHz and an unspecified Adreno GPU. It will support displays with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz maximum refresh rate, as well as 4K HDR video capture and camera configurations with a maximum sensor of 48MP.

Phones using this chipset may include a maximum of 12GB of memory LPDDR5 RAM at 2,750 MHz. Its support for networks is also interesting, since in addition to Wi.Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, it will support good support for 5G networksnatively both mmWave and sub-6GHz via the Snapdragon X62 5G platform.

We lack data to assess it, but the new 4nm manufacturing process should guarantee an increase in CPU and GPU performance without hampering energy efficiencysomething that its older brother, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, has already achieved. In addition, it will definitely democratize the use of 5G in entry-level that will continue to be as as before, below the $200 barrier.

Qualcomm is expected to officially announce the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 during the Snapdragon Summit on November 15. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should also appear during that event and will have the mission of competing with the new SoCs that Apple has prepared for the iPhone 14 and that are expected to be of high performance. We already told you. We leave you with the table of specifications (unofficial):

