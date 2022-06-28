Qualcomm moves towards Wi-Fi 7

- Advertisement -

Connectivity has become a key element of a huge number of device types, and at Qualcomm they are very, very aware of this, and of the importance of becoming a benchmark provider in that market. From connected cars to thermometers capable of transmitting their readings over a wireless connection, the chips responsible for those connections play a key role in the new connectivity model.

Thus, although we usually look at Qualcomm when a new SoC is launched, other announcements such as these new RFFE (Radio Frequency Front-End) modules It is a very interesting development., as it shows us the connectivity options available to the devices that choose to integrate it. When? Well, not too long, as these new modules are currently being tested and commercial devices with the new solutions are expected to be released in the second half of 2022.

[mb_related_posts1]

And what do these new Qualcomm chipsets offer? Let’s remember that RFFE modules are used in conjunction with connectivity products and deviceswhether they are also Qualcomm solutions, such as its Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7/Bluetooth Systems and Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems, or with third-party solutions for WiFi and Bluetooth, to complete the system necessary to deploy the connections.

Let us remember that the RFFE modules, such as those presented today by Qualcomm, are responsible for managing the signals received from and sent to the device’s antennas. Thanks to its function, the signal is always adapted and amplified as necessary, offloading that responsibility to the modem.

With this Qualcomm proposal, manufacturers who choose to integrate it into their devices They will be able to offer state-of-the-art connectivity, both with 5G and WiFi 7still under development and whose debut, depending on who you ask, will take place during the second half of 2022 or throughout 2023. Thus, its integration into any device, but especially those of higher cost (such as cars) guarantees that your connectivity will remain in place for quite some time.

“With the new products from Qualcomm Technologies, we are extending our leadership in RFFE to automotive and IoT, helping OEMs address their huge industry-specific challenges, such as development cost and scalability.said Christian Block, Senior Vice President and General Manager of RFFE, Qualcomm Germany.OEMs using our solutions can design products with higher performance, longer battery life and faster time to market, ultimately accelerating the pace of innovation and delivering better experiences to consumers.”.

[mb_related_posts2]

More information: official statement