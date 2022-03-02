Tech NewsMobile

Qualcomm introduces its first WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 chip

By: Abraham

Qualcomm has introduced the first WiFi and Bluetooth chips with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

The American chip company is thus preparing for the next generation of wireless networks, with transmission speeds of almost 6 Gbps in the 6 GHz spectrum.

The first smartphones, tablets, laptops and VR headsets with the new FastConnect 7800 chip They will arrive from the second half of the year. The new radio chip should not only be available as a stand-alone chip, but also as part of Qualcomm’s new SoCs.

Qualcomm FastConnect 7800: Features Summary

The first Wi-Fi 7 compatible chip of its production will support the new 802.11be Wi-Fi standard, which has not yet been finally specified, and which will of course also be able to make full use of the older standards.

The chip must be able to transmit data up to 5.8 gigabits for segments in the 6 GH spectrum, and when the 6 GHz spectrum cannot be used, it can reach 4.3 Gbps. Offers WPA3 encryption for secure connections.

This chip should be able to keep latency permanently below 2 milliseconds.

Also part of the new platform is support for Bluetooth 5.3 with the option to use Snapdragon Sound technology, a special game mode with reduced latency, stereo recording, aptX playback and LE Audio.

As of today, there are still no access points that support the new WiFi 7 standard, but Qualcomm and other manufacturers will present the first solutions for this soon.

