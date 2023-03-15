Qualcomm extends the availability of Wi-Fi 6E in the city of São Paulo

Qualcomm Brasil, in partnership with the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and the companies Cambium Networks and Telium, announced the expansion of Wi-Fi 6E connectivity to the residents of São Paulo for another two months, allowing users to test the technology until the April 1, 2023. According to information from the US company, the action aims to provide free internet connection with 6E technology that brings a significant improvement to the experience of users in the region of Rua Gabrielle D’Annunzio, in the Campo Belo neighborhood, in the city from Sao Paulo.

The initiative is the first 6E Wi-Fi in the 6 GHz band in an outdoor area in Latin America. This generation brings notable improvements compared to the previous modality, including higher data transmission speeds, stability and improved range and can be used by compatible devices, such as cell phones and laptops. This wireless evolution supports frequencies in the 6 GHz band, in addition to the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands found in traditional Dual Band compatible devices. Everyone can connect to the "Wi-Fi6E SP Outdoor" network for free. Those who have smartphones with Wi-Fi 6E support will be able to enjoy the technology in the new band.