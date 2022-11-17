Qualcomm details Snapdragon news for Windows 11 computers

On this second day of the Snapdragon Summit 2022, Qualcomm showed its vision for advanced mobile computing for the convergence – through collaborations with Artificial Intelligence – of mobile with PC, on Windows 11 machines. generation of the Qualcomm Oryon CPU, which powers Snapdragon platforms for PCs. Among the partner companies in this process is Microsoft. Companies work to advance AI capabilities and transform modern laptops with performance, efficiency and neural processing.

Their collaboration has already enabled features for the Surface Pro 9 5G with Microsoft SQ3, such as Windows Studio effects, background blur, auto framing and eye contact. Another organization that has joined forces with Qualcomm is Adobe. It has been leveraging the Windows 2023 Dev Kit powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 for more intuitive and personalized experiences with Adobe Sensei, and has announced more Creative Cloud applications as native to Windows 11 with Snapdragon for the coming year.