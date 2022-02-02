Search here...
Qualcomm, despite the agreements with Apple, the legal battle is not over

By: Abraham

The out-of-court settlement that in 2019 seemed to have put an end to all the legal disputes existing between Qualcomm and Apple, originating from the controversial matter of the payment of royalties on the patents held by the San Diego processor manufacturer, was evidently not enough.

Between the two companies, however, although there is also an important collaboration in place relating to the supply of 5G modems, there is still some rust. “We no longer spend time arguing and we focus on products” said Qualcomm’s chief executive, Steve Mollenkopf, pointing out that the two companies had finally become “good partners”.

In recent days, Qualcomm has been given the green light by the US Court of Appeals to prove that one of its patents contested by Apple is valid, contrary to what the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had claimed. As a result, Qualcomm will be able to file new arguments and reopen disputes.

An iOS bug disables an iPhone's ability to …

The judicial battle between the companies began in January 2017 after Apple’s refusal to pay the amount of royalties on the essential patents held by Qualcomm which, consequently, had started a counter-offensive by claiming the infringement of some of its patents. resulting in a request to block sales of certain iPhone models in certain markets.

The US Federal Circuit Court of Appeals then held that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board may have erroneously considered only part of Qualcomm’s patent to hold it invalid. The court has now returned the case to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Abraham

