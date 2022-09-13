Qualcomm Brasil launches TV campaign to highlight Snapdragon processor line

Qualcomm announced this Monday (12), the launch of a new advertising created by Ogilvy to the Snapdragon processor brand in the country. The material will be broadcast on social media and TV bringing the company closer to consumers through the dissemination of features present in the chipsets of the North American manufacturer. According to press information, the focus of the content is to show the high connectivity of the SoCs, reinforcing the compatibility with the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G). The marketing strategy consists of displaying ads on pay TV, digital media, outdoor media in airports and shopping malls, in addition to sponsoring the Cup.

According to the company, both the audiovisual content and the website are intended to consolidate the Snapdragon brand with end consumers, especially when it comes to 5G. Data from a survey carried out in the Southeast region show that for 91% of consumers, the processor will influence the 5G performance of a cell phone. In this scenario, 87% of respondents reported a desire to purchase a device with this technology in the next 12 months, while 37% of people revealed that they use a 5G-compatible smartphone. This result shows that the new generation has been gaining ground in Europe, even though it is only available in the capitals.