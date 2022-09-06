Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

- Advertisement -

If a few months ago announced its newest SoC for the high range, the 8+ Gen 1, and more recently it also updated its proposal for wearables with the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, Today it is the turn of the mid-range and entry-levelwith the announcement of two new SoCs that, in addition, adopt the unified nomenclature that Qualcomm announced last year and that debuted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, thus facilitating the identification of both the segment in which they fall and the generation to the one they belong to.

Technology, yes. has not revealed all the technical specifications of both integrated, so we still do not know the specific data on CPU and GPU of both. However, we do know a large part of its features thanks to the technical data sheets, and we know when the first smartphones with each of these integrated are scheduled to arrive on the market.

we start with the one destined for the mid-range, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, which we already told you about a few days ago thanks to a leak. Built on the four-nanometer platform, it features a 2.2 gigahertz Kyro CPU coupled with an unspecified Adreno GPU. It can be accompanied by up to 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM at 2,750 megahertz and, in terms of connectivity, it offers support for 5G networks, which is complemented by support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The arrival of the first smartphones equipped with this Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will take place during the first quarter of 2023and you can consult its technical data sheet at this link.

announces the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1" >

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, meanwhile, is headed to the entry range. In this case we are talking about a six-nanometer-scale chip made up of a 2-gigahertz Kyro CPU in tandem with an Adreno GPU which, as in the case of the 6 Gen 1, has not been specified either. In this case, Qualcomm focuses on energy efficiency, so that, according to the company, it will be able to provide autonomies of more than one day with normal use.

Another important aspect of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is that it advances in the popularization of 5G cellular connectivity (up to 2.5 Gbps) in the entry range, which is complemented by WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2. And when will it debut on the market? In this case we will have to wait much less, the arrival of the first devices equipped with this Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this 2022. You can consult its technical data sheet at this link.