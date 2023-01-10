Qualcomm announces that the Galaxy S23 will arrive worldwide with Snapdragon chip

Samsung is expected to launch its phones from the Galaxy S23 series in the first week of February

According to the latest rumors, and this could be the year that all models launch with the same chipset globally.

The last Qualcomm quarterly results presentation confirm that heThe Samsung Galaxy S23 series will use Snapdragon chips worldwide.

Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala confirmed expectations for a strong second half of the March (Q1) quarter of 2023, likely to coincide with the first few months of sales for the Galaxy S23 series phones.

He also confirmed that Qualcomm has gone from a 75% share (of chipsets) in the Galaxy S22 series to a global share, i.e. Qualcomm chipsets for all S23 series models.

So from a March quarter perspective, you’re right, Samsung’s launch profit for the new phone would be at the rate of the second half of the March quarter. So it’s coming towards the end of the quarter, but that will be a bonus, while our 75% share in the Galaxy S22 goes up to the global share in the Galaxy S23.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has confirmed a multi-year collaboration with Samsung that It will bring the Snapdragon chipset to all high-end Samsung Galaxy phones globally.

On the phones side, we have signed a new multi-year agreement with Samsung, expanding the use of Snapdragon platforms for future high-end Samsung Galaxy products globally.