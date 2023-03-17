Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 with focus on more premium experiences

This Friday (17), Qualcomm presented its new mobile platform aimed at premium mid-range cell phones – the launch had been expected since last weekend. The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 arrives with a focus on offering new advanced experiences for the series. According to the semiconductor developer, the chip features high CPU and GPU performance to power fast, smooth gaming, dynamic low-light photos, 4K HDR video recording, AI-enhanced experiences, and 5G connectivity. and high-speed WiFi. “Snapdragon is synonymous with premium mobile experiences. The release of Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 illustrates our ability to bring some of the most sought-after key features in flagships to our Snapdragon-7 series, making them accessible to more people. We are committed to providing the most innovative solutions to meet the needs of consumers, our customers and the industry at large.” Smartphone, how many leaks! IPhone 12, Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus 8T Pro and Mate 40 are leaking Christopher Patrick Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Devices at Qualcomm Technologies

Main features

The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Kryo CPU that has top speeds of up to 2.91GHz, which is a 50% improvement over the previous generation. In turn, the Qualcomm Adreno GPU present here generates twice the performance compared to its predecessor. The chip even promises up to 13% more energy efficiency across the system, with AI built into the entire platform. For gamers, Snapdragon Elite Gaming features are present here. Among them are the Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS) optimizations, to maintain full resolution in the content in focus and a lower one in the background of the scene. Snapdragon Sound with Qualcomm aptX is also present, for lag-free sound in games. In camera, a triple 18-bit ISP is present in order to prioritize the mode mega low light, which takes 30 photos and merges the best parts into a single image, to gain more brightness in dark places. The hardware supports up to 200 MP capture and triple-exposure staggered HDR footage from two cameras at the same time.

The integrated Qualcomm AI Enfine more than doubles the AI ​​performance over its predecessor, while also delivering a 40% gain per Watt. The Qualcomm Sensing Hub stands out for its dedicated AI processor for contextually aware use cases such as activity recognition and acoustic scene detection. AI Super Resolution also appears here, which improves game scenes or photos for superior visual quality, even with low resolution origin. To complete, the connectivity sector contains the Snapdragon X62 5G modem, compatible with downloads of up to 4.4 Gbps and support for more networks, frequencies and bandwidth. This platform is still a pioneer in the Snapdragon 7 series to offer 4G/5G Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA), for the use of two separate lines with the fifth generation network. On Wi-Fi there is the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900, with speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps.

