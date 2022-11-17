Qualcomm announces S5 and S3 Gen 2 platforms for audio devices

On this second day of Snapdragon Summit 2022, in addition to the new chip for AR glasses and innovations for mobile PCs, Qualcomm announced the new generation of platforms aimed at audio devices: Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 and Qualcomm S3 Gen 2. They arrive with support for Snapdragon Sound technology and are optimized to work with devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Additionally, the components are qualified for Bluetooth LE Audio connectivity use cases.

The features are expected to enable spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, lossless audio quality, and a latency of 48ms with voice feedback for in-game conversations while playing on a smartphone. The new S5 and S3 Gen 2 chips can be used with optimizations for devices such as speakers, intermediate earbuds and stereo headsets.

They also support the third generation of Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation to enhance the user experience through adaptive noise cancellation. The feature even includes Adaptive Transparency mode to automatically detect speech to seamlessly transition between immersive ANC and naturally hearing speech when you need to hear the world around you.

Availability