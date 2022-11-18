Qualcomm and Adobe will improve app performance on smartphones and notebooks with Snapdragon

Qualcomm announced on Wednesday (16) during Summit 2022 — an event that served as the stage for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announcement — that it is working with Adobe to improve the performance of your apps on Snapdragon powered devices🇧🇷 According to the North American manufacturer, both are collaborating to improve the experience of Adobe applications on cell phones, tablets and notebooks that use Snapdragon. The company reiterated that the Acrobat document reader and Fresco graphics editor run natively on ARM Windows devices.

Other Creative Cloud programs, such as Photoshop and Lightroom, are also running natively on computers with an ARM-based processor, but Qualcomm guarantees that the performance of these applications will also be improved “in the future”, without detailing the news. - Advertisement - The company talks about exclusive features that will extract the best from the advanced architecture of Snapdragon chips in devices with Android and Windows, but does not reveal which applications and what types of unprecedented functions will be enabled on these devices. The collaboration with Adobe will also allow notebooks with ARM processors to see great performance leaps in augmented reality projects created with Aero🇧🇷 This is an interesting proposition for expanding Snapdragon Spaces.

Sensei, Adobe’s artificial intelligence engine, will have even more integration with Qualcomm processors and will run directly on the AI ​​Engine, an area of ​​hardware designed to handle tasks that require machine learning. Adobe is just one of several companies that are part of Qualcomm’s chain of partnerships. During the Snapdragon Summit 2022, the company highlighted that Microsoft is also a key player in the popularization of notebooks equipped with Snapdragon.