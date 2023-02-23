5G News
Qualcomm already working on Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 successor, reveals insider

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Qualcomm already working on Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 successor, reveals insider
A Qualcomm seems to be working on his next generation of processors with focus on games. This information comes from the insider Roland Quandtwhich he published in his Twitter profile the existence of a processor identified as SG8275 with development board GRD8275.

According to the user, the two initials are unpublished and refer to the replacement of Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, which was announced in December last year. That is, we are talking about a possible Snapdragon G3x Gen 2. However, there is no set date for this new chip to be launched by the manufacturer.

Quandt also claims that the platform is based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 of cell phones. In this way, it should bring several of the features present in the component recently launched by the brand. For example, the item must arrive with memory support UFS 4.0 and RAM type memories LPDDR5x.

Taking into account that the launch of the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 was quite recent, it is unlikely that a new chip will be announced now. For those who don’t know, the first generation of the platform equips the portable console Razer Edgewhich was presented during CES 2023 and can already be purchased by users in the United States.


The person responsible for the information, Roland Quandt, also ruled out that the processor was the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. According to him, the component has “SM8650” as identification. So, it is a very different item than what was mentioned by the insider.

