Qodana integrates CircleCI Orb and 50+ inspections

JetBrains has announced version 2022.2 of the monitoring tool , which now offers Orb and other inspection options.

The declared goal of the JetBrains product Qodana is to monitor the code quality and thus the integrity of your own or purchased code. In addition to supporting CI/CD pipelines, the software also provides project-level audits such as clone detection or license audits.

More integration tools and code

The tool was first presented in 2020. Since then, JetBrains has provided it with updates, typically at quarterly intervals. The company has recently released version 2022.2. In this release, the software has added CircleCI Orb to the integration tools and JetBrains has also introduced improved code inspections for Java, Kotlin, Android, PHP, JavaScript and Python.

Plugins for Azure Pipelines, GitHub Actions and TeamCity were already available in the previous versions. With this version 2022.2, the development team has prepared a CircleCI Qodana Orb that programmers can use to quickly and easily set up code inspections for their CircleCI projects.

Also, it should now be easy to set up Qodana in GitLab, Jenkins, or any other CI that allows Docker images to run. If you want to include or exclude certain inspections from the analysis, you can customize your default inspection profile or create a new one. It is also possible to enforce inspections, for example if they are important for the coding guidelines or best practices. More information can be found in the Qodana documentation.

Check code better with new inspections

The development team at JetBrains has equipped version 2022.2 with a large number of new inspections, which are intended to enable better checking of the code. This includes, for example, new inspections for regular expressions. These are well known to programmers for their complexity, intricate syntax, and sometimes verbosity. Previously, such inspections under Qodana were only available for Java, but with this release they can now be used for all languages.

Furthermore, the developers have added and restructured inspections in the categories of Javadoc, DevKit, Markdown, Kotlin Language, Style, Architectural Patterns, Performance and JUnit Support. The inspections for PHP coders have also been expanded: there, for example, inspections in the categories probable errors, documentation, style, testing and for the PHP web framework Laravel have been added.