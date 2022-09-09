qBittorrent, the best BitTorrent client, is updated

- Advertisement -

q is -for my taste- best bittorrent for windows. Free, open source and without the adware that others include, it has just been to version 4.4.5 and we highly recommend it to you.

Accessing and managing tasks on the BitTorrent network is the responsibility of a one of a kind application dedicated to interpreting data from .torrent files, connecting users, managing upload and download speeds, performing multiple downloads and mounting the files. and folders once the download of the chunks of it is complete. Their theoretical operation is similar in all of them, although in practice they vary in their interface, performance, system load and additional options.

In my opinion is the best thing you can use. It is small in size, takes up few resources and provides all the features you may need. It uses the high-tech libtorrent-rasterbar library, which means faster upload and download speeds, as well as excellent support of the latest BitTorrent protocol features.

It has essential functions for accessing this P2P network such as web-based remote control, torrent prioritization, IP filtering, selective file downloading, and even torrent creation. It also has multiple search engine plugins to find and download content without going to a specific site. It has an anonymous mode for better privacy and no ads.

And another great advantage extended to all Open Source software. Its open source license allows you to review the code and see what the application does. This means you don’t have to worry about it embedding malware, trackers, adware, or other dangerous code.

The latest version of qBittorrent is available for Windows (7, 8, 10, and 11) in either 32-bit or 64-bit versions. It also has versions for macOS (Catalina / Big Sur / Monterey) and Linux. an excellent customer that we recommend especially if you use Windows because you will not find any better.

