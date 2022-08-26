Python 2022: The booklet for Python fans and programmers

The new c’t special issue shows for whom it is worth learning the programming language – for absolutely everyone!

Programming languages ​​always have the same problem: code should be short so that you can type it quickly, but it shouldn’t get cryptic so that everyone can understand it. Python is popular because it offers a very good compromise to this dilemma: The language has few keywords and relies on few basic ideas, which is why beginners can learn it quickly. However, she uses these ideas in very different places, so that professionals can use sophisticated abbreviations that make programming quicker.

In practice, Python is capable of solving just about any problem that you can program. Flashing LEDs on the Raspberry Pi? Nothing easier than that! Make server administration easier with scripts? Sure, of course! Statistics? A dream with Numpy, Pandas, Matplotlib and Altair! Develop web applications to finally digitize the administration in the company? Django is the ideal framework for this!

In the Python special issue, we not only show all facets of installation for all desktop operating systems, Android and even the scripting engines of modern browsers are also ready for Python (with PyScript and WebAssembly). There are also practical examples for hobbyists, hackers, coders and data scientists on how best to use Python. This ranges from an introduction to Django, which also satisfies professionals, to the presentation of the technology behind large language AIs – of course with code to integrate GPT-3, OpenAI’s huge neural network, into your own projects.

picture 1 from 6

Picture gallery special issue c’t Python (6 pictures)

The special issue c’t Python teaches you all the relevant basics to get you off to a good start with Python.



With the purchase of c’t Python you get access to a complete Python online course from the voonze Academy at no extra charge. In 11 chapters with a total of 73 video lessons, you will learn basic programming in Python using practical examples:

