Putin instructed to budget funding for centers working with AI

It is necessary to expand the coverage of companies with state participation that plan to use artificial intelligence (AI), this is a direct order, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“It is necessary to expand the scope of companies with state participation that use or plan to use artificial intelligence mechanisms in their work. And I ask you to consider this as a direct instruction, you need to work with these companies,” Putin said at a meeting with members of the Russian government.
He added that, of course, “changes in corporate digital transformation strategies will be required.” “I ask the government to deal with this issue substantively,” the president said.
