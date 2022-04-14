Put a Polar Pacer on your wrist and run!

Polar Pacer is the new series of heart rate monitors presented by the Finnish brand specializing in sports equipment for training and health monitoring. The series brings back the name of the heart rate monitor of the same name that the company created in the early 1980s and is distributed in two versions with prices starting at 199 euros.

Running is a pleasure for millions of people and Polar is especially targeting them with a series in which it commits to “providing the guidance and support needed to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle, a completely renewed high-performance hardware platform based on the brand’s heart rate monitor and powerful training tools for an unparalleled running experience”says the firm in its presentation.

Polar Pacer Pro

version for running professional provides the most experienced runners with advanced training tools, which according to Polar allows “carry a laboratory on your wrist”. A nod to the ability of this heart rate monitor to know the maximum volume of oxygen (VO2max) that each organism can process without having to go through a laboratory and carry out complex tests with a mask on a treadmill.

It is vital data for training, the same as the heart rate that of course this watch supports, with the premiere of a advanced ten LED sensor that in different wavelengths offer a greater penetration of light, and that together with four promise great accuracy without having to use chest straps. It also has other sensors such as GPS, altimeter, barometer, compass with magnetometer and accelerometer.

The Polar Pacer Pro has a MIP color reflective display (non-touch pixel memory) that improves visibility in bright situations. It is 1.2 inches in size with a thickness of only 1.1 mm, is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and has an optimized backlight control that adjusts the brightness of the screen to the environment.

Polar says it has included a higher-performance processor than any of its previous developments and seven times the amount of internal RAM as the Polar Vantage M2. The firm promises an autonomy of up to 35 hours with GPS and HR recording activated and up to 100 hours of workouts in battery saving mode with a 265 mAh capacity.

The heart rate monitor also includes some smartwatch functions such as music control and notifications with support for mobile connections via Bluetooth 5.1. The case is made of aluminum and promises “military-grade” durability. It is delivered with a silicone strap, but all kinds of straps can be purchased as an option. The Polar Pacer Pro is now available on its website, in four color finishes and priced at €299. A model to follow for advanced training that fits into a privileged place in the great Polar catalog.

fleece pacer

The most basic version of the series is available for reservation and lowers the price up to €199. It has the same processor, the same autonomy and the same 1.2-inch non-touch MIP screen with a native resolution of 240 to 240 pixels, as the Pro model. Also the same dimensions of 45 x 45 x 11.5 mm and a weight of 40 grams.

Polar cuts costs on the case finishes versus the top model’s aerospace aluminum, heart rate sensor, and other sensors and navigation features. It also lacks some exercise and recovery functions, although in this sense Polar offers an enormity between more than 130 profiles for all kinds of sportswith which to start training with specific information and metrics for each of them.

The Polar Pacer can now be booked on its website and will be available in four color finishes for the price mentioned: 199 euros. Like its older brother, it will have a good group of straps to choose from in addition to the silicone one that comes with the heart rate monitor.