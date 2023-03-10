Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish is now available for streaming and rental in Brazil

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish hit theaters in January this year and took everyone by surprise by delivering yet another exquisite work by DreamWorks Animation. Being extremely acclaimed by specialized critics and the public, the film has already earned more than US$ 450 million at the box office around the world, being a true success. If you’ve been waiting for the release of the feature on streaming, you can celebrate, as it has finally started to be added to the catalogs of Europeian services.

O Claro TV More is the first streaming platform to add Puss in Boots 2: Last Wish. The platform, which has monthly subscription of BRL 69.90has a catalog full of recent releases, as well as live channels, on-demand content and much more.

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has already spent eight of his nine lives. He then sets out on an epic quest to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. 84 Google Play offers: free premium apps, games at zero euros and many more sales that will not last long

- Advertisement - Although Claro TV Mais is the first platform to receive the feature, it is possible that it will also reach the catalog of other services in the coming months. Netflix is ​​the main quoted, considering that it has the first film in the catalog, as well as other DreamWorks productions. Furthermore, it is also possible rent the feature on Prime Video from Amazon for R$ 49.90 in different image quality options. So, ready to see the kitten’s new adventure?