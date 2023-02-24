Pushy: Microsoft now offers Windows 11 upgrade on incompatible PCs

Microsoft is dogged to get Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11. After releasing a new screen after updates, the Redmond company is now offering the update even for PCs that do not meet the requirements it has imposed.

The new screen that offers the update to Windows 11 says that the system is “now compatible” and even says that the update will be downloaded on your machine, but unfortunately an error is shown at the end of the process, indicating that it is still not possible to install the system.

However, one point bothered users, as the update screen requires a few seconds of attention from the user if he does not want to install Windows 11. The button to stay in Windows 10 is highlighted, but in the small letters of a lower bar, which can confuse users, causing some of them to feel that they have no choice.

Anyway, these warning screens are annoying most of the time as they aim to promote Windows 11 and Office 365 and pop up unexpectedly. What’s worse is that this time even those who want to install the update will be disappointed by the error at the end of the process.

Unfortunately it seems that Microsoft is committed to maintaining this strategy, as it would be more interesting if these warnings only appeared as reduced notifications instead of occupying the entire screen.