5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftPushy: Microsoft now offers Windows 11 upgrade on incompatible PCs

Pushy: Microsoft now offers Windows 11 upgrade on incompatible PCs

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Finally! Windows 11 users will be able to record PC screen without third-party apps
- Advertisement -

Microsoft is dogged to get Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11. After releasing a new screen after updates, the Redmond company is now offering the update even for PCs that do not meet the requirements it has imposed.

Screen offering update on incompatible PC. Image: NeoWin

The new screen that offers the update to Windows 11 says that the system is “now compatible” and even says that the update will be downloaded on your machine, but unfortunately an error is shown at the end of the process, indicating that it is still not possible to install the system.

Image: NeoWin

However, one point bothered users, as the update screen requires a few seconds of attention from the user if he does not want to install Windows 11. The button to stay in Windows 10 is highlighted, but in the small letters of a lower bar, which can confuse users, causing some of them to feel that they have no choice.

Image: NeoWin
- Advertisement -

Anyway, these warning screens are annoying most of the time as they aim to promote Windows 11 and Office 365 and pop up unexpectedly. What’s worse is that this time even those who want to install the update will be disappointed by the error at the end of the process.

Unfortunately it seems that Microsoft is committed to maintaining this strategy, as it would be more interesting if these warnings only appeared as reduced notifications instead of occupying the entire screen.

know more
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

How to delete the emojis you use regularly on the iPhone keyboard

One of the things that gets recorded when using a iPhone phonespecifically in...
Latest news

The Uplift: Baking up joy and beating the odds

The Uplift: Baking up joy and beating the odds - CBS News ...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.