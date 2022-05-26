Purple iPhone 14 Pro, a look at the possible design

The likely iPhone 14 Pro design is making the rounds all over the internet right now. Perhaps it is impossible not to have seen an almost accurate current render of what it will be like in real life. In these images with leaked schemes, each probable detail of the new iPhone 14 Pro model is shown a little closer and more specific. Added to all this already known information, now there is a rumor about a new purple color for this device.

A purple iPhone 14 Pro

Designer Ian Zelbo was responsible for sharing this important information through a YouTube channel. Zelbo’s renders appeared via a video of the Front Page Tech channel pointing out essential parts of this new model.

Obviously, users expect notable improvements from the design, such as the integration of notches with different shapes for the iPhone 14 Pro. The fact of eliminating edges to improve the presentation and thus highlight the screen, in addition to still having the same elements as its previous version , see stainless steel and glass finishes.

Despite the discussion of several Internet users about whether the iPhone 14 Pro model would modify the clear protrusion of the cameras of its predecessor. Most likely, like everything else in the design, this will continue, even commenting on an increase in favor of the same cameras.

Previously, information had emerged that presented renders about the next size that the iPhone 14 Pro would have. In these schemes, the dimensions were somewhat smaller than previous versions, being 77.58 mm wide and 0.1 mm smaller in height. That is to say, this new model would be measuring 160.7 mm, although the projections for the camera sensors would make it generally thicker.

Kuo’s predictions about it

The well-known Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo gave her own statement about the camera sensor boost, stating this news back in March.. He also indicated that it had a reason to be, being responsible for the multiple integrated improvements.

Meanwhile, Kuo expects different questions about the Pro/Max models, starting with more current sensors, counting now with 48 MP in the camera. In this regard, Kuo maintains that the notable increase in thickness is due to a resizing of the wide camera to 48 MP. This improvement in MP will increase the diagonal length by 25 to 35%, while the height by 5 to 10% with the 7P lens having 48 MP.

Plus, the additions don’t stop at cameras and design-specific details. Now the iPhone 14 Pro would have the A16 Bionic chip inside, while the iPhone 14 would still have the A15 Bionic being an important difference. In terms of size, the normal version would not have any noticeable change in design.

If you are interested in analyzing a little more the video from Front Page Tech where the renders are shown, you can see it below.