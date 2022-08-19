Purchase advice: photo equipment for the beach and water

Water and electronics don’t mix. Here are our tips on how to take s anyway.

I’m often out and about with my boat on Berlin’s waters or spend time in the port. That’s why I know the horror when a smartphone falls into the water and sinks. If this happens on the jetty, friendly DLRG employees can often help. Most of the time they find what they are looking for and sometimes the smartphones even still work.

Contact with water is unavoidable in many leisure activities. When paddling or rowing, it spills along the shaft into the boat and when sailing sporty, spray sprays over the deck. Everything you have with you – including the camera – has to withstand a fall into the water.

c't photography 4/22









Exciting motifs: play of photogenic opposites * full format cameras up to 1500 euros * carefree photography on the water * desert photography * macro specialists from Laowa in the test * vintage lenses with special bokeh * photographing people and their animals * practical test: hip belt systems * photographing slides and negatives * Develop your own image styles with color grading + workshops on color and contrast development * Work faster with the graphics tablet

This also applies to underwater photos in the swimming pool or while snorkeling as well as in the rain. In addition, cameras and smartphones sink when they fall into the water. Preventing this, however, is easy. More on that at the end of the article.