Pulse launches the Buds Touch headphones with battery that promises up to 12 hours of autonomy

Pulse, an audio brand specializing in speakers and headphones from Multi, announced the launch of the new Pulse Buds Touch earphone in the Europeian market. The model comes with the proposal to be a cost-effective option for headphones. According to the brand, the rechargeable base battery of 300 mAh provides an autonomy of up to 12 hours of continuous use, for users to enjoy music and phone calls without the need to charge the device several times a day.





The new product features a touch-sensitive button that facilitates navigation to pause or change songs and answer or end calls. In addition, it has a Bluetooth 5.3 connection for a stable and fast connection with your smartphone or tablet. The Pulse Buds Touch with True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology are available in two colors, black and white, to suit different styles and preferences, and their compact, ergonomic design makes them perfect for fitness or everyday use.




