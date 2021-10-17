Public Health Expert slams plan to open nightclubs

Public Health Expert Professor Anthony Stains has slammed the Government’s plan to open nightclubs on Friday.

A recent spike in Covid-19 cases has sent waves of unease through Government on the big reopening plans this week.

It is expected a decision will be made on Monday or Tuesday before the crucial October 22 date when social distancing, mask wearing and vaccine certs are planned to expire.

The Chief Clinical Officer in the HSE, Colm Henry, has said he is happy for nightclubs to open if proof of vaccination is required for entry as the Government are considering extending the vaccine certs.

However, Professor of Public Health at DCU, Anthony Staines, told Q102 that this plan is not “realistic”.

He said: “No, I don’t think that’s realistic. I have great respect for Colin, but I don’t think he’s right about that. I think there are some places that are going to be very difficult to manage, and places that are effectively crowded by design, are going to be very difficult to manage.

“I’m not a nightclub owner – maybe nightclubs can run at one-third occupancy. That’s a decision for the owners to make.”

It comes as those in hospitality are crying out for certainty from the Government – with nightclubs closed for 19 months.

