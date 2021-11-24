‘PUBG: New State’ comes to Android: download the renewed battle royale with a futuristic atmosphere

The current year 2021 had only just begun when we learned that there was a new PUBG game in the oven, one that would respect its title essence battle royale and that it would arrive on November 11 to digital stores, something that they have complied with with scrupulous accuracy. The chosen title, ‘PUBG: New State ‘, and with it came the promise of a futuristic setting to carry the fighting through to 2051.

The game, which has been running for a few weeks in some specific countries, finally arrives in Spain and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store without major problems, as it is still a free-to-play like the original game. The franchise moves to the future and brings with it some improvements, as an ‘anti-cheat’ system to prevent some players from artificially gaining an advantage.

Year 2051, 99 players want to kill you

Following the basic line of all games battle royale, PUBG maintains its essence although this time it moves the fighting to the future. It will be in the year 2051 where we will have to fight against 99 other players to see who is finally the one who is left standing and takes each of the games. But in ‘New State’ there are quite a few improvements, most of them focused on the graphic section.

With ‘PUBG: New State’ we get a game in which the scenarios change as we move into the future, but in which we also have better graphics in general. Their creators they have pampered aspects such as lighting and the textures to raise the general level of a game that was already quite well done and worked in very varied configurations.

In addition to the graphic evolution, with ‘PUBG: New State’ come new mechanics in the style of new ways to dodge shots and attacks, the possibility of calling drones (and a shop for them) and also new vehicles to travel the map in a faster way. We will also be able to customize the weapons and, at launch, we have four maps. Its creators promise regular updates with new content, so everything will be constantly evolving.

In order to play ‘PUBG: New State’ on Android we will need at least 2GB of RAM, have support for OpenGL 3.1 or Vulkan 1.1 at least and have Android 6.0 or higher. The title is still ‘free’ with purchases inside, always voluntary, and we can download it from the Google Play Store from now on.