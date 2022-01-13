PUBG Mobile, with the update 1.8 comes Spider-Man

To access the new mode it is necessary to select the classic mode and set the map to Erangel – Spider-Man and / or Livik – Spider-Man, the latter active from January 15th.

In addition to the Spider-Man debut, Update 1.8 also introduces classic mode the AfterMath map, a new battlefield featuring bombs and volcanic eruptions.

Among the other innovations are worth mentioning several improvements in mode selection, adding a new in-game store and the introduction of new game mechanics among which the Recall Towers stands out. Update 1.8 then brings various balance fixes, in addition to the usual removal of some known bugs. The complete changelog is available on the PUBG Mobile official website.