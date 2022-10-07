Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
PUBG Mobile: PMPL Brasil 22 final matches will be broadcast live on SporTV 3

By Abraham
PUBG Mobile: PMPL Brasil 22 final matches will be broadcast live on SporTV 3
This Thursday (6), the organization of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League Brasil Spring championship announced a partnership with the closed channel SporTV 3, of the Globo group, to broadcast the final matches of the competition on national television.

With this, the live broadcast of PMPL Brasil 22 will be from the last week of League Days, which will take place on October 7, 8 and 9 and the Grand Final on October 15, all starting at 7 pm, on the channel SportTV 3.


In addition to broadcasting on SporTV, matches can also be watched on official Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels. THE PMPL has a prize pool of over BRL 750,000 and 3 spots for the PUBG MOBILE Pro League Americas Championship.

The Alpha 7, Vivo Keyd and Influence Chemin teams are not only fighting for the title, but for the points that guarantee two spots in the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2022. All have already represented Europe in international competitions.


Influence Chemin is the current champion of the Americas. The winning team will receive a share of the total prize, approximately R$ 72 thousand reais (in the current dollar exchange rate) and the top three will receive direct seats to PMPL Americas.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the event broadcast features a presentation by Toboco and UmaDanii, analyzes by Khaya, comments by Vespa and Imba, narration by Petar Neto, Pew3x and Hads, and curiosities about the teams and interviews with Ferzote.

And you, which team do you support? Tell us in the comments below!

