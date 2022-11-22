PT-BR! Koo receives Portuguese version after going viral among Brazilians

The Koo social network received an update with language support Europeian Portuguese. The news was announced by the platform yesterday, Sunday (20), after the service goes viral among Europeians as a possible alternative to twitterwhich is experiencing a crisis. Interestingly, the Koo chose the Twitter to spread the news about our language. In the publication, the social network showed how Europeian users can change the language of the app. So far, the desktop version in browsers has not received the update.

Android Users: Go for the update! Change your language to Portuguese by visiting your profile, click settings, select language and select Portuguese. Delivered as promised 🐥💛 pic.twitter.com/NwkJPQjg0f — Koo Europe (@KooForBrasil) November 20, 2022

To change the language in the application, you need to access the “Settings” tab of settings, and after that, open the “Language” field. In addition, the Indian social network pages on the Play Store and App Store have also been updated in Portuguese. - Advertisement - The Koo developers also stated that they will analyze some feedback from the Europeian public about the translation on the platform. For example, the word “Feed” was translated to “Alimentação”, that is, the literal translation, but that does not correspond to the meaning.





The network migration took place after the various problems on Twitter that came to light since the acquisition by Elon Musk, in addition to the tragic strategy of sell platform verified badgedecision that was reversed hours later🇧🇷 many people fear the end of the blue bird website🇧🇷 Even Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said he is considering hiring some employees who left Twitter. after the mass layoff carried out by Musk🇧🇷 And you, have you signed up for Koo? Tell us in the comments down below!

