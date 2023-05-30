Psychonauts 3 may be announced at Microsoft’s new event

The season of North American summer events in the video game industry has already begun, and after the news presented at the PlayStation Showcase, we will still have many announcements being made over the next few days.

In addition to the Summer Game Fest broadcast, the Xbox and Bethesda event is certainly one of the most anticipated by fans. Although some games like Starfield and Hellblade 2 are considered practically confirmed, much is speculated about what unpublished announcements the event should bring.

Apparently, Psychonauts 3 is already one of the possibilities.