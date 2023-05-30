Psychonauts 3 may be announced at Microsoft’s new event

The season of North American summer events in the video game industry has already begun, and after the news presented at the PlayStation Showcase, we will still have many announcements being made over the next few days.
In addition to the Summer Game Fest broadcast, the Xbox and Bethesda event is certainly one of the most anticipated by fans. Although some games like Starfield and Hellblade 2 are considered practically confirmed, much is speculated about what unpublished announcements the event should bring.
Apparently, Psychonauts 3 is already one of the possibilities.
The official Xbox Twitter account in New Zealand left a message that is generating a lot of speculation about the possible announcement of Psychonauts 3.
Through the image below, the shows a message that refers to the popular “Jogo da Tic Tac Toe”, but composed of letters that form the word “PSYCHO”.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN??
no please seriously, someone help us out 😅 pic.twitter.com/xYEJ5C6jrA
— Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) May 29, 2023
In English, the game is known as “noughts” and “crosses”, which can result in a message that says “Psycho naughts”, but the use of the three letters “X” has caused many to begin to suspect that the message is about from Pychonauts 3.
In fact, this is a very vague message and could be just a joke, but in view of the approaching Xbox event, the suspicion of fans is certainly plausible.
For now, we have to wait until June 11th to find out if the announcement will actually happen.