PS5 update adds options for a low latency mode and performance boost

Released as a normal update, the PS5 receives today its new firmware update 22.01-05.50which on this occasion, is accompanied by the silent incorporation of a new feature available for the new generation console.

And it is that the new system software update for the Sony console adds the option to access the automatic low latency mode, better known as ALLMone mode ensures that our TV disables any graphics post-processing and displays game content with as little lag as possible (as long as it is supported).

Once our console is updated, we will only have to navigate through the menu to go to “Settings > Display and video > Video output > ALLM”. In case you select the “Auto” option, the connected TV will automatically switch to low latency mode when we are playing.

Furthermore, in addition to the new ALLM option, this firmware update also further improves console system performancesomething that Sony seems to have been progressively improving since the launch of the PS5 in November 2020.

Although the update is already available for the majority of PS5 users, we could still say that this update will only reach a small segment of players. And it is that despite the fact that we have recently seen a great change, with the arrival of some packs in our country, Sony continues to face the great shortage of its console.

A situation that should improve during the year due to the progressive perception, as Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark recently explained: «Lead times for ordering semiconductors are crazy, but they don’t impede our supply anymore because we’re used to it. And we place orders well in advance. And we expect Microsoft and Sony to do the same. And as that takes effect, the supply constraint should ease.«.

