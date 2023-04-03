PS5: the DualSense Edge is now compatible with Apple devices, here’s how to connect it

It is in all discretion that Apple has added support for the DualSense Edge to its devices. The latest controller for the PS5 thus joins the standard DualSense of the PS5 as well as the DualShock of the PS4. The perfect opportunity to review how to go about pairing these to your iPhone, iPad and MacBook.

It’s always a pleasure to see accessories working on devices other than those for which they were designed. And it’s not Apple that will deprive us of it. Indeed, with the arrival of iOS 14.5, the Cupertino company has allowed PS4 players to use their controller on their iPhone and, by extension, on its other products. A few months later, it was the turn of DualSense, the PS5 controller, to join the list.

- Advertisement -

But since the beginning of the year, another controller was still missing. In January, Sony launched the DualSense Edge, its premium controller for the most demanding PS5 players, but above all fans of customization. It was therefore expected that Apple would add support for these on its devices. It is now done.

How to connect your DualSense Edge to iPhone, iPad and MacBook

Indeed, it is possible today to use its DualSense Edge on iPhone, MacBook and iPad, provided you have installed a fairly recent version of their respective operating system. It remains to know how to connect them to these said devices. Fortunately, the thing is not very complicated. Here’s how to go about it:

Make sure your controller is extinct If it is on, hold the PlayStation button pressed for a few seconds until it goes out. Hold the PlayStation button and the Share button pressed at the same time until the joystick starts flashing Open them bluetooth settings on your device In the list of detected devices, select your DualSense Edge

On the same subject – DualSense Edge: here’s why the new PS5 controller has a lower autonomy

There you go, your controller is now connected to your device. You can take full advantage of the titles available on Apple Arcade, or even compatible App Store games on your iPhone.