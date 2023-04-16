PS5 sales dominate and grow 180% in the UK; Xbox and Nintendo continue to fall

PlayStation 5 sales are climbing higher and higher. A report released today by GfK and GSD shows that Sony’s console sold 180% more in the UK in March 2023 compared to the previous year, a market that is normally dominated by Xbox, which sold 18% fewer consoles even with two models ; the Xbox Series S and X. Overall, video game sales in the region increased by 24% over the same period. Considering the statistics presented, the PS5 alone was responsible for 50% of console sales, which is very impressive if we consider that the PlayStation 5 does not have a large price difference between its main version and the Digital Edition.

According to GfK, the decline in Xbox sales can be explained by Microsoft’s focus on fighting for the approval of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which caused it to stop focusing on the marketing of its consoles. - Advertisement - Furthermore, the recent announcement that Redfall will only run at 30 fps on the Xbox Series X has generated a lot of criticism from owners of this console, who say that Microsoft is prioritizing PC gamers over those who buy their consoles.

For the first quarter of the year in the UK, game console sales are up over 24%. This is entirely down to PS5 (which was in short supply last year). Sony’s new console accounted for over 50% of all game consoles sold during Q1 this year in the UK (GfK data) —Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) April 11, 2023

Speaking now of another console, the Nintendo Switch also saw its sales reduce by 25% in the period, but this was already expected, as it has already sold around 122 million units and is approaching the end of its life cycle, although it is still considered a strong competitor as the second best seller in the UK.

It is worth remembering that the Xbox should still receive weight titles next year such as Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Redfall, but will they be enough to turn the game in favor of Microsoft? We’ll have to wait and see, but so far the PS5 has sold nearly twice as much as the Xbox Series S and X combined, so Xbox will need to work hard to regain lost territory.

know more