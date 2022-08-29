PS5 price increase: Xbox and Switch will not be more expensive for the time being

Sony raises the of the PS5 by 50 euros. Microsoft and Nintendo, on the other hand, do not want to the prices of their consoles – at least for the time .

Microsoft and Nintendo do not want to raise the prices of their game consoles immediately. This was announced by those responsible for the companies. The price recommendations for Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch should therefore not increase, at least for the time being.

Last Thursday, Sony surprisingly increased the recommended price for its Playstation 5 in Europe: the version of the PS5 with a drive will cost 550 euros in the future, the version without a drive will cost 450 euros. That’s 50 euros more than before. Sony justified the controversial step by saying that the price increase was necessary because of global inflation rates and the weak euro.

Microsoft and Nintendo are watching the market

These are both trends that should also affect the competition from Sony and Microsoft. Both companies do not want to increase their console prices immediately, but are keeping back doors open. Microsoft confirmed to WindowsInsider magazine that Xbox Series X and S prices will remain the same for the time being. However, the business climate is continuously evaluated, a spokesman told the magazine.

Nintendo made a similar statement to the games magazine Eurogamer. In it, the Japanese company quotes a statement from company president Shuntaro Furukawa, who had already rejected immediate price increases in June. However, Furukawa also reserves the right to change the prices at a later date: “We will continue to carefully consider our pricing strategy,” said the Nintendo manager.

Production costs in the field of consumer electronics have risen in recent months, among other things due to repeated price increases at chip manufacturers such as TSMC. In addition to Europe, the increased price recommendation for the Playstation 5 also affects China, Australia, Mexico, Canada and Japan. In the meantime, the Playstation 5 should not become more in the USA.



(then)

