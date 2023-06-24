Proximity payment: NFC could work at distances up to six times greater in the future

Contactless payments are becoming more and more frequent, and although the technology is exploited by criminals, contactless cards and digital wallets are more practical ways to carry out transactions. The “magic” behind this method is NFC, or Near Field Communication (“communication by proximity field”, in free translation). The NFC Forum is the organization responsible for standardizing this technology, which is part of everyday life for millions of people around the world. This week, the group revealed that it intends to make the NFC even more powerful, so that approximation payments are made at distances up to six times greater.

Today, it is necessary to bring the compatible card or smartphone close to 5 millimeters away from the machine for the payment to be made. The objective of the NFC Forum — a consortium formed by Apple, Google, Huawei, Qualcomm and other companies — is to allow the approximation payment works at 3 centimeters of the machine. One of the advantages of increasing range would be to reduce the precision needed to align the card or smartphone with the machine, avoiding communication problems. According to the consortium, a modest increase in supported distance would be enough to make contactless transactions faster and easier. Safari Technology Preview, version 138 improves performance and fixes bugs

Payment energy should triple

Proximity payments through a digital wallet on the cell phone or smart watch — Apple Pay and Google Wallet, for example — work through active transmission. This means that both devices, machine and smartphone/smartwatch, generate the radio frequency signal at the same time to communicate with each other. With credit and debit cards, which do not have their own energy, the transmission is passive. The payment machine is responsible for transferring energy to the physical card so that it can transmit data — the power required for this is only 1 watt.

Now, the consortium’s new document proposes to triple the power of NFC, allowing contactless cards to be able to perform additional functions at the time of payment. Samsung, for example, presented a card concept with a built-in fingerprint sensor that could be powered by the payment machine itself. “This change will bring power and wireless charging to new, more compact form factors,” according to the NFC Forum, which talks about defining “new markets.”

Cell phone as card machine