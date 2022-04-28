ProtonMail will not deactivate free accounts if you have been a paying subscriber in the past

ProtonMail is a leading privacy-focused email service alternative to the services of major tech companies, now also an alternative to those who have been affected by the surprise shutdown of the CTemplar email service.

The organization behind it, Proton AG, will soon introduce a new policy regarding free accounts that are inactive for a period of time, which has come in response to user concerns.



Encouraging paid subscriptions with a curious measure

Initially, with the launch of the domain alias @proton.mewhich is still available for free before April 30, Proton AG warned that free accounts that are inactive for more than 12 months will be deactivated.

This means that if ProtonMail or any other Proton AG service, such as Proton VPN, is not accessed from a free account at least once a year, the user will see their account deactivated, unable to access critical information they might hold on the same.

The truth is originally, the deactivation of free accounts occurred after three months of inactivity, something that has not gone down well with usersseeing now that the grace period extends to twelve months.

But the most striking thing, as highlighted in Ghacks, is that those users who had a subscription in the past and are currently with a free account, will be able to keep their accounts permanently active even if they do not use it for more than twelve months.

According to the support page dealing with this issue:

If you are or have been a paid Proton subscriber at any time, your account will be considered permanently active. Anyone who has ever paid for a Proton plan is exempt from this policy.

This means that if, for example, a user has paid a month for a subscription whatever it is from Proton AG and is again in the free option, he will not be affected by the deactivation of the account if he does not use it for a period of time. more than twelve months.

Of course, if a user continues to use a payment option, they will not have problems over time either.. The measure will come into force on April 30, the deadline for users to get the new domain alias, aimed exclusively at users of payment accounts.

More Info/Image Credit: ProtonMail