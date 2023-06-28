Proton Pass Password Manager Launches for Windows, Android, and iOS

Proton AG, a Swiss technology company, globally launched this Wednesday (28) its password manager Proton Pass, a program that comes to make life easier for users by saving important security codes in a single place, such as banking credentials, login social networks and other numbers that must be protected.

This service had its beta version announced earlier this year and arrives for everyone from today. According to the developer, the platform stores passwords in a vault with end-to-end encryption, a feature that is also present in messaging apps and prevents the decoding of content by third parties.