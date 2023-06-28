HomeTech GiantsAppleProton Pass Password Manager Launches for Windows, Android, and iOS

Proton Pass Password Manager Launches for Windows, Android, and iOS

Proton Pass Password Manager Launches for Windows, Android, and iOS
Proton AG, a Swiss technology company, globally launched this Wednesday (28) its password manager Proton Pass, a program that comes to make life easier for users by saving important security codes in a single place, such as banking credentials, login social networks and other numbers that must be protected.

This service had its beta version announced earlier this year and arrives for everyone from today. According to the developer, the platform stores passwords in a vault with end-to-end encryption, a feature that is also present in messaging apps and prevents the decoding of content by third parties.

There is also a special function capable of suggesting passwords when creating new accounts on websites and apps, with this the user maintains the security and privacy of his data. Extra tools include auto-population and two-step verification (“2SV”) generated by a built-in authenticator.

While the focus is on storing passwords, PINs and other codes, Proton Pass can also be used to store other personal data such as addresses, passport and credit card numbers, for example. It is available in extension format for Chromium based browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Edge, etc.

Google Wallet begins to replace Google Pay on Android smartphones

Proton Password Manager. | Image: Playback.

In addition to the computer version, there is also an app for Android and iOS operating systems. To use the novelty, you must subscribe to the Pass Plus plan, which costs US$ 4 per month, about R$ 19.

