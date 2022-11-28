Proton Mail will incorporate new productivity tools in 2023

Swiss company Proton, known for its email services and other privacy-focused products, has teased major updates that will begin rolling out from next year.

Its products, profiled as Google’s counterpart, will begin to add new functions that, along with offering a more complete productivity experience, will help new users to adopt these services more comfortably.

The novelties that Proton will introduce from next year

The Proton Mail inbox will no longer necessarily function as a unified list. Following a similar dynamic to the one we already know from Gmail, received messages can be categorized under labels that will make it possible to distinguish in advance between social notifications, promotions and other filtering criteria. The company assured that the scanning of the content of the messages will be carried out protecting the privacy of its users and that the activation of this feature will be optional.

The possibility of scheduling messages is possible thanks to a function that, if it is not provided directly by an email provider, can also be used from a third-party client. Soon, Proton Mail will offer this functionality directly.

Another function that allows you to take advantage of email in a more efficient way is the establishment of reminders, to reply to messages that have already been read later. This feature will be coming to Proton Mail, setting another point at which its service will catch up with Gmail’s capabilities.

Those who add trackers to their messages to get read receipts, whether for personal registration or marketing ploys, will be out of luck if the recipient is a Proton account, as the company announced it will add new features to block these tracking tools. .

Proton Mail’s internal search engine is a paid tool. On the web it works fully, understanding the content and metadata of the messages, but in its mobile applications, this function is limited to the metadata only, making it fruitless to search using keywords that are not part of the subject of any message. Soon, that will change, offering this complete experience on all its platforms.

Proton Drive, Proton’s cloud storage service, will soon be integrated with Proton Mail, allowing attachments above the 25MB limit to be sent directly, without additional steps.

Another integration coming to Proton Mail will be with the SimpleLogin mail alias service, acquired in April this year by Proton. Thanks to this union, it will be possible to anonymize the email address that is used with ease.

Over the next few weeks, Proton Calendar will arrive with a native iPhone app, one year behind its Android counterpart. On a functional level, a new 3 and 7 day view will be introduced in both editions of the app, while there will also be a “full agenda” view to review the entire planned day. Other novelties that will be introduced in Proton Calendar is a new view of activities in a chronological list, navigable through infinite scrolling and the possibility of creating to-do lists, in which tasks can be transformed into reviewable reminders from the application.

To ensure smoother and more convenient use of the Proton application suite, a single sign-on (SSO) system will be introduced, allowing one account to access all available services with just one login. This was already available on the web, but in mobile environments it is only possible —so far— from the browser.

In terms of dates, it is only known that Proton Calendar is coming to the App Store next month, along with the integration of the new block tracking and message scheduling features in Proton Mail. The rest of the features will be released gradually on dates Not reported yet for next year.