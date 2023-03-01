Proton Mail presents innovations to improve productivity

Today, most people use email to send and receive important information. However, many times we are not aware that our emails may be vulnerable to hacker attacks or to the eyes of third parties. That is why it is important to use a secure email service.

Proton Mail is one of the protagonists in this sector, and today they announce two important innovations to improve user productivity: Schedule send and Side panel.

Proton Mail is a secure email service that focuses on user privacy. All emails are end-to-end encrypted, which means that only the sender and recipient can read the content of the email.

The two novelties presented today are:

Schedule send



It allows users to write emails and schedule them to be sent at a later time or date. This is especially useful if you want to send emails outside of business hours or on the weekend. This feature allows you to optimize the timing of sending to ensure the fastest response. Free Proton Mail users will be able to schedule emails at a pre-selected number of send times, while Proton Mail Plus, Unlimited and Business users will be able to customize exactly when they schedule emails to be sent.

side panel

It is a tool that allows you to view your calendar or contacts quickly and easily from your Proton Mail web application. This makes it easy to reference, create or edit events, or view, manage and contact your contacts without having to switch between browser tabs. The quick access side panel is available in the Proton Mail and Proton Calendar web applications.

Proton Mail is available for free on the web and on the App Store and Play Store, which means you can download and start using it right away.