Proton launches free online identity protection and password manager: Proton Pass

The Swiss company Proton, creator of services such as Proton Mail, Proton VPN and Proton Drive, expands its product catalog with Proton Passyour new password manager that goes further by also protecting users’ online identities.

Free password manager and identity protection

Proton Pass is not just a password manager, it also acts as an online identity manager. This innovative service generates, fills in, and securely stores user passwords, allowing users to forget about the need to remember multiple passwords. Thus, Proton Pass helps users improve their online security, while increasing their productivity and saving time.

The product goes beyond many competitors by including functions to protect user identity. Proton Pass allows users the option to create an email alias when registering for online services. This alias, a randomly generated email, sits between the third-party service (such as Amazon, Facebook, or Netflix) and the user’s actual email account. This method protects the user from identification by third parties, filters trackers and limits user profiling.

End-to-end encrypted security

User credentials, notes, passwords, and even metadata are protected by a end-to-end encryptionwhich means that no one, not even Proton, can access users’ personal information.

To ensure security, Proton Pass uses bcrypt, a strong password hashing implementation, and a strengthened version of Secure Remote Password (SRP) for authentication. Password hashing is a process by which a password is transformed into an encrypted code that cannot be deciphered, thus improving security. SRP, on the other hand, is an authentication protocol that allows verification of the user’s identity without the need for the user to reveal their password.

A third-party security audit has been carried out on the product, the results of which will be published shortly.

Expansion and growth of Proton

In recent years, Proton has experienced significant growth. exceeded 100 million user accounts in April 2023, growing from 20 million accounts in just three years. Consumer demand for private default technologies has been the driver of this growth.

In April 2022, the company made its first acquisition by buying French startup SimpleLogin, a clear sign of its commitment to online privacy and security.

Payment plans with additional features

Although Proton Pass offers its core functionality for free, it also comes with paid plans that offer additional functionality. To celebrate the launch, Proton is offering significant discounts on paid Proton Pass plans.

For a limited time, the one-year and two-year Proton Pass plans will be available for just $1 per month (an 80% discount compared to the monthly Proton Pass plan price). These prices will be maintained once the user renews at the end of the contract term, offering massive savings in the long run.

2 years of Proton Pass: $1 per month billed as $24, an 80% discount (compared to the Proton Pass monthly plan price) which returns to $2.99 ​​per month (billed as $71.76) on July 28

1 Year Proton Pass: $1 per month billed as $12, an 80% discount (compared to the Proton Pass monthly plan price) which comes back to $3.99 per month (billed as $47.88) the 28th of July

Monthly access to Proton Pass: $4.99 per month

The future of online privacy is in our hands, and Proton is helping us secure that future with advanced, affordable, and free solutions like Proton Pass. We are witnessing the dawn of a new era where digital identity protection is not just an option, but the norm.

Learn more at proton.me/pass