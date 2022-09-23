Proton Drive arrives, the safest cloud file storage service

It took three years of development, and the participation of users from the community in the beta phase, for today to lead to the public launch of Proton , its secure and encrypted storage service, marking a new milestone in the mission of offering safer tools for Internet users.

From Proton they affirm that Drive, Unlike other similar services, it protects files and metadata with end-to-end encryption with cryptographic signatures, thus seeking to be the safest file storage service on the Internet, also combining its ease of use.



Not just another alternative

This launch comes months before the promised closure of Amazon Drive, scheduled for January 2023, takes place. conforming not only as an alternative, but in the eyes of Proton, the best possible option for file storage in the cloud.

Proton is aware of the sensitive information that users come to have in the files that they usually generate on a regular basis, from tens to hundreds every week, and that they usually choose between saving them locally on a single device (and that it can happen the loss of it, with the loss of said files), or save them in the cloud (with the inconvenience that, and to a greater extent in large technology companies, they can be shared with government authorities, as in the case of China) .

So:

Proton Drive offers a better alternative. Through our use of end-to-end encryption, we are able to provide the privacy of offline storage and the convenience and reliability of cloud storage. With Proton Drive, you’ll always be able to access your files (even if you lose your laptop or phone), but because of our encryption, Proton Drive is like a Swiss vault for your data.

Although it sounds familiar, Proton points out that neither they will be able to access the hosted files, only the users themselves and those who are specifically authorized. As they declare:

Our goal with Proton Drive was not to create just another encrypted file storage service, but rather to create a service that addresses the shortcomings of existing offerings and can be trusted by you.

Storage, according to the tariff modality, continues as follows: free account users will have 1 GB of storage; Drive Plus users will get 200 GB priced at €3.99 per month (or €47.88 per year; and Proton Unlimited users with 300 GB of storage priced at €9.99 per month ( or 119.88 euros per year).

More information: Proton