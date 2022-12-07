Proton Drive already has mobile apps to manage our private cloud on Android and iOS

Proton is responsible for the great Proton mail, and for services like Proton Drive (alternative to Google Drive), Proton Calendar and more.

I recently published a video with the characteristics of Proton Drive, I leave it here again:

The fact is that now they are launching dedicated apps to manage this cloud, excellent news for those of us who are users of the service.

The Proton Drive app is an application that allows users to upload, store and share files securely and end-to-end encrypted in the cloud. The app is available for Android and iOS devices and offers different levels of service, including free and paid options. With Proton Drive, users can manage their cloud storage directly from their mobile devices.

Proton Drive offers end-to-end encryption ensuring that only you and the people you share with can access your files. Not even Proton has access to this data without the user’s permission. With the app, users can send folders and files to other people via shared links, even if those people aren’t Proton Drive users. Shared links can have passwords and expiration dates, and access can be revoked at any time. Additionally, file metadata such as file and folder names, creation dates, and thumbnails are encrypted. The app also allows you to sync and preview files through its mobile apps.

It offers a free version that provides 1 GB of cloud storage. Users can upgrade their storage to 200 GB for $3.99 per month as a standalone subscription, or 500 GB through the Proton Unlimited plan for $9.99 per month. This latest plan also includes Proton Mail, Proton Calendar, and Proton VPN. There is no limit to the size of the files.

Proton Drive is based in Switzerland, which means the company claims it is outside the jurisdiction of the United States and the European Union and is not subject to intelligence-sharing agreements like Five Eyes or Fourteen Eyes. The Swiss Constitution includes data processing regulations, although it should be noted that some Swiss laws only apply to Swiss residents. However, other privacy protections, such as the revised Swiss Data Protection Act, may offer some protections to people living outside of Switzerland.

Links: Proton Drive android and Proton Drive iOS