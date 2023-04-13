5G News
Proton Calendar now allows you to share calendars privately and securely

Tech News
proton calendar my calendars list.jpg
Proton, one of the most prominent options as an alternative to the Internet services of large technology companies, is currently presenting the new shared calendars function of Proton Calendar, enabling users of its platform to share their calendars securely and privately with whomever they wish.

To this we must add that if the calendars are shared with other Proton users, they will have the advantage of end-to-end encryption. Users can not only choose who can access their calendars, but can also grant them editing rights.

There is also the possibility of revoking access to specific people without affecting the rest of the guests, and even as we have already seen, it is also possible to share personal calendars with users who are behind other service providers, although at this point they will not enjoy the end-to-end encryption.

Improving productivity and family planning

These benefits are applicable both in the workplace, allowing to have updated calendars to facilitate the choice of dates that best suit everyone to carry out specific actions for the projects in which they are immersed, for example, as in the family environment, which in a similar way, facilitates the planning of a vacation or a family dinner, for example.

Google TV will launch a ‘basic mode’ to simplify your user experience

Proton says that users can share their personal calendars from the web app, and that shared calendars can be viewed from both the web app and mobile apps.

Share personal calendars in simple steps

In this sense, Proton adds that to share a calendar you have to press the three-dot button next to the calendar itself and select Share, and then choose Share with Proton users.

Then write the name of the contacts and choose for each of them the permissions to view or edit.

Each chosen contact will receive an invitation in their email inbox. Be careful, do not confuse this new function with the function of public calendar links that have been available in Proton Calendar for a long time.

Proton Calendar as a serious rival to Google Calendar

Proton goes one step further to make de-google-ization viable without having to miss core features.

Along with Proton there are other options that are also being positioned as alternatives such as the services of Tutanota, Skiff, infomaniak, among many others, without also forgetting the rise of other services under decentralized architecture such as Dmail, EtherMail, and mailchain.

More like this

