5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsProtesters paint giant Ukraine flag on road in front of Russia's embassy...

Protesters paint giant Ukraine flag on road in front of Russia’s embassy in London

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
russia embassy london 1247410995.jpg
russia embassy london 1247410995.jpg
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

One year of war in Ukraine

- Advertisement -


- Advertisement -

A year of war in Ukraine: Revisiting day one of Russia’s invasion

03:30

London — Protesters painted a giant Ukrainian flag on the road right in front of Russia’s embassy in London on Thursday, hours before the one-year mark of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The activists poured yellow and blue paint on the busy road in west London’s Kensington neighborhood and then spread it out with brushes to mimic Ukraine’s flag.

British political campaign group “Led By Donkeys” claimed responsibility for the stunt. In a statement, the group said: “Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Putin’s imperialist invasion of Ukraine, an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination. The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that.”

The group said it had applied almost 40 gallons of washable paint on the road and that passing traffic had actually helped with the job, as car tires spread the colors in both directions.

London’s Metropolitan Police said four people were detained on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway Thursday morning in relation to the protest.

But the stunt brought joy to Abdul Malek, a Chechen demonstrator who has staged regular protests outside the embassy.

He said he felt “happy” to see Ukraine’s national colors spread out in front of the Russian embassy when he arrived to take up his protest vigil Tuesday morning.

“Hopefully [the protesters] will be released, I think they should be awarded,” Malek told CBS News.  


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Biden, Trump, and beyond: Punishment on classified documents varies

The case against Department of Defense civilian employee Asia Janay Lavarello began in late...
Tech News

If design is everything, is it anything?

Design has operated this way in the world for a very long time. It still...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.