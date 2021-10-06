Protesters against ‘barbaric’ maternity restrictions gather outside Dail today

Protesters have gathered in Dublin this afternoon to challenge ongoing restrictions against partners attending maternity services.

The #MarchForMaternity began at 1pm outside Leinster House and dozens have gathered to demand an end to partner restrictions in the neonatal units.

Protesters want to see guidelines changed so that “hospitals revert to pre pandemic access for one nominated support partner”.

Natalie Britton is among those protesting and said the restrictions are “beyond a farce.

She told Dublin Live: “I’ve a load to say, of course. The emotion and frustration is at an all time high now with the rest of the country opening up fully, nightclubs open and still women are facing loss and labour alone.

“It’s beyond a farce and so utterly indicative as to how women and maternal health are treated in this country. Those in charge (all men) won’t take any action to stop and lift these restrictions.









“So today we are marching, with our pregnant bellies and our newborns and our outrage to show the government and country what this has come to.

“Enough is enough.”

Sarah Clarkin is also today’s protest.

She told Dublin Live: “There’s a long history in this country of treating women as second class citizens, of neglecting women’s healthcare, of ignoring women’s pain.









“I’m protesting to end these cruel restrictions on maternity hospitals.

“The Government must listen to women, and put our voices and our experiences at the centre of healthcare policies.”

On Twitter, Linda Kelly of the Better Maternity Care Campaign said she “always knew it would come to this.”

She said: “I think I always knew it would come to this. That we would have to march on the streets for #BetterMaternityCare.

“That they wouldn’t listen. That they would continue to subject us to these barbaric restrictions long past the point of emergency.”

