Protection of the Constitution: China could become the number one cyber threat in the long term

According to the head of the Office for the Protection of the , Thomas Haldenwang, soon be the greatest cyber threat. But his agency has young “nerds” who drink “coke by the gallon.”

According to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, China could cause even greater problems for Germany than Russia in the future, especially with regard to cyber attacks. In an interview published by SWR on Friday, the President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, said: “In the long term, China wants to be the leading world power in many different respects,” which applies not only to the areas of business and technology, but also politically. “In the long term, China could also the number one opponent,” he continued.

[mb_related_posts1]

“Endless Gummy Bears”

When asked how his authority was preparing for this possible threat, Haldenwang replied: “Wherever there is a fire, that’s where the fire brigade is deployed.” In order to successfully counter foreign hackers, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has recently hired more young people who do not correspond to the type of classic officials with “oversleeves”. These are people who “chew gummy bears endlessly and drink coke by the gallon”. These “nerds” didn’t necessarily work normal office hours.

When asked how the Office for the Protection of the Constitution managed to recruit the right employees despite the lack of IT specialists, which everyone complained about, he replied that democracy could be defended at the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The meaningfulness of the task is particularly popular with young people. In addition, the tasks are sometimes more exciting than in business. After all, it’s also about measuring yourself against Russian or Chinese hackers.



(axk)

