Protecting yourself from digital stalking: how to identify and deal with Stalkerware

Stalkerware is a type of malware that allows stalkers to closely monitor a person’s activity on their mobile device without their consent. Often the perpetrators are close people, such as abusive partners, who use these programs to exert control and dominance over their victims. Knowing how stalkerware works and how to detect it is essential to protect our privacy and security online.

The stalkerware monitors and collects information from the infected device, such as location, browsing history, call logs, photos, videos, contacts, among other sensitive data. These programs are often legal in many places and are marketed as monitoring tools for children or employees.

Identifying Stalkerware

Although these programs are designed to be difficult to detect, there are certain signs that may indicate the presence of stalkerware on your device.

Unknown Apps: If you find apps on your device that you don’t remember installing, they may be stalkerware in disguise. Search for information about that app on the Internet. Reduced battery life: Stalkerware consumes device resources, which can reduce battery life. Increase in data usage: Because stalkerware is constantly transmitting information, you may notice an increase in data consumption. There are ways to know, within the mobile settings, which apps use more data and which less. Performance issues: An infected device may experience overheating, slowness, or difficulty opening apps. Configuration changes: If changes have been made to your device’s settings or permissions without your knowledge, it could be a sign that someone has installed stalkerware.

How to deal with Stalkerware

If you discover that there is stalkerware on your device, you should exercise caution to protect your security.

Steps to follow

Contact authorities or a helpline: Rather than removing stalkerware yourself, it’s best to seek help from the proper authorities or specialized helplines, such as the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Factory reset: If you’re sure you can remove stalkerware without jeopardizing your security, perform a factory reset on your device after backing up your important data. Change passwords: Change all your passwords using long and complex combinations that are difficult to guess. Contact your bank: If you have used mobile banking, notify your bank about the situation. Update software and additional protection: Make sure to update all the software on your device and install an anti-malware application to increase security.