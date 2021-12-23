Protect your WhatsApp chats: so you can activate the fingerprint lock

We use messaging apps to talk with friends and family, but there are also many other uses, such as work. Hence, it is not uncommon to carry confidential information in our chats that we may want to have more protected from the account. Or even that we want more privacy for our conversations, why not.

That is why today we are going to show you how to protect WhatsApp chats through fingerprint, so that we are asked for the identification when we enter to consult the app and WhatsApp can make sure that we are the ones who are accessing it. A way to increase privacy in the application and add an extra layer of security to that of the phone itself. You never know.

How to protect WhatsApp chats with fingerprint

If our phone already has fingerprint protection, extending this protection to WhatsApp is a fairly simple process. We do not mean that once the phone is unlocked we can access WhatsApp, like any other application, but to add an extra lock. That is to say, that when we open WhatsApp we will be asked for our fingerprint once more. Just in case we have left the phone unlocked and we want to protect WhatsApp from the gaze of the curious.

To do so, we are going to access the application settings through the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of the WhatsApp window. There the options will be displayed and we will have ‘Settings ” at the end of the list. We enter to move through the WhatsApp configuration here on Android. The next step is to enter the ‘Account’ part.

We are already in the configuration of our WhatsApp account so the next step is to access’Privacy’ to set things like who can see the time of our last connection or who can see our statuses. We will go down through the options until we find ‘Fingerprint lock‘at the end of the whole. We should have it disabled, so we will go in to activate it.

When we press the switch to change from ‘Deactivated’ to ‘Activated’, WhatsApp will ask us to put our fingerprint on the reader to make sure that we are the ones who are configuring this setting. We do it and we will have additional configuration options. We will see that WhatsApp allows us to choose between ‘Immediately’, ‘After 1 minute’ and ‘After 30 minutes’. This refers to time that WhatsApp will take to block access after the last time we enter. The time that the previous fingerprint is valid.

If we choose ‘Immediately’, for example, every time we send WhatsApp to the background (it is not necessary to close the app) and we return to it, we will be asked for the fingerprint. WhatsApp will interpret that opening any other app or returning to the menu will be enough to ask us to identify ourselves again. Finally, we will have the possibility of prevent app notifications from offering information. Since we are protecting access, it makes sense that there is no information on the lock screen, don’t you think? We can activate it or leave it as is. Ready, WhatsApp is protected with a fingerprint and to undo it we will only have to repeat all the steps and deactivate the option.

We give you a summary of the steps: