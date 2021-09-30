Protect your privacy: how to hide if you are connected or not on Instagram

Instagram has the honor of being one of the most used social networks today. And is that this application owned by Facebook boasts all kinds of functions that attract millions of users every day. The well-known photography social network has some very interesting features, such as its complete filters with which to take different photos so that your publications are unique and get more likes. Not to mention the large number of tricks that will allow you to get more out of Instagram than ever. We have already told you some other advice to squeeze the possibilities of this social network for photography lovers. Today we are going to talk about the importance of privacy. It hides if you are connected or not on Instagram And, like in other social networks, any user can know if you are connected to Instagram. This can be very annoying at times, since there are many reasons why you want to hide your connection status. It may be that you want to enter the social network and not talk to anyone, and just enjoy the publications that appear on your wall without worrying about anything else. But of course, the moment any of your contacts discover that you are online, it is more than likely that they will write to you. For this reason we are going to teach you a very simple Instagram trick that will help nobody know if you have connected to the social network. We talk about the possibility of hiding your connection status on Instagram. In addition, and as you will see later, the process is extremely simple so it will take you only a few seconds to activate this function. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are connected to Instagram, all you have to do is follow the steps below. First, open Instagram. Click on your profile, located in the lower right part of the screen. Now, click on the three lines that you will see located in the upper right part to open the options menu. Click on the gear wheel to access the Settings menu.Now, go to Privacy.Within the available options, click on Activity Status.Finally, deactivate the option Show activity status. As you may have seen, the process is extremely simple, so you will not have any difficulty activating the corresponding function so that no one knows if you are connected on Instagram. In addition, the process is reversible so you can always re-enable this option whenever you feel like it. >