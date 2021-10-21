Protect your privacy: how to avoid being mentioned on Instagram

Instagram is one of the most used social networks. And the fact is that the app owned by Facebook has millions of followers who do not stop uploading new content so that you can enjoy when you feel like it. The problem is that, with so many followers, you can have an uncomfortable situation. As we told you, the popular photography social network has millions of active users, which translates into a large number of photos, live streams and other content that make the app perfect to spend hours entertaining. But with so many users, you may not want to be mentioned by a stranger. In certain situations it can be a bit uncomfortable to be tagged by people you don’t know at all, so you may be interested in knowing how to avoid being mentioned on Instagram OR you are simply tired of your friends mentioning you every time they upload one new post, forcing you to like them that you didn’t feel like at all. Yes, we mean the typical photos of pets and similar in which you do not want to appear. So you can configure who can mention you on Instagram Luckily, you can configure your account to prevent anyone from tagging you in Instagram posts, or at least limit this option to your friends. Something very useful if you have a lot of followers that you don’t know at all, but who don’t stop tagging you whenever they upload a photo, video or any other content. Just as you can prevent them from posting without permission on your Facebook wall, we are going to tell you the steps you must follow in order to restrict who can mention you on Instagram. The process is very simple and will not take you more than a few seconds. The first thing you should do is open the Instagram Settings. Within the Settings, find the Privacy option and click on it. Now, touch on Mentions. You will see that when you enter these settings, you have three options: allow anyone to mention you, allow only your friends to mention you, or directly prohibit anyone from mentioning you. Keep in mind that if someone tries to mention you, a message will appear indicating that you do not allow this option. A lesser evil in exchange for increasing your privacy in this photography social network. As you may have seen, it is a very simple trick that you can always reverse by following the same steps and changing the settings if at any time you change your mind and want to allow me to mention you on Instagram. >